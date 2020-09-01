Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 0.9% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,706.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $231.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

