Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,599 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.1% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,706.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $231.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

