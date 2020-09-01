Copperwynd Financial LLC Invests $323,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,587 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,706.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

