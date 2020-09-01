Rikoon Group LLC Purchases 8,210 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Rikoon Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,720,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,476 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 111,865 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,706.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.36. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $231.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

