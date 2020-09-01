Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives C$29.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEED shares. Pi Financial cut Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cormark boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of TSE:WEED opened at C$21.51 on Friday. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of C$12.96 and a 12-month high of C$38.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

