Analysts Set i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $32.33

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $771.80 million, a PE ratio of -557.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 5,940.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 770,711 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 161,316 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,740 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,750,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 122,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

