WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. AlphaValue upgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

WFD Unibail Rodamco stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $159.00.

WFD Unibail Rodamco Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Analyst Recommendations for WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

