Analysts Set Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Target Price at $17.92

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2020

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CAGDF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cormark raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of CAGDF stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $14.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

