Brokerages Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of TRHC opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,258.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $180,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,667.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,948 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

