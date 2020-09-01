Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 64,361 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 64,361 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 712,765 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after acquiring an additional 674,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 194.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 587,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered Diamondback Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.50 to $50.50 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.78.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

