Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,182 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 58.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.81.

Shares of ULTA opened at $232.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.85 and a 200 day moving average of $217.35. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $304.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,239 shares in the company, valued at $239,127. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

