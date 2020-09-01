PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 62.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 432,089 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of PVH worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $210,588,000 after purchasing an additional 304,146 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PVH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PVH by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,109,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in PVH in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,179,000. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

