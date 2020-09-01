Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 205,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $27,958,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $8,541,000. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $8,275,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 455,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 254,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 956,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after purchasing an additional 185,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.22. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Progress Software from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

