Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,946 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $202.87 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.08 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,902,047.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

