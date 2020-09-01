Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,605 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 88,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,919,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $508.59 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $540.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

