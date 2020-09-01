Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $12,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 45.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS stock opened at $84.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.72. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 14,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $998,826.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $2,751,478.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,316 shares of company stock valued at $21,470,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

