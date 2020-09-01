Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 42,822 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 17.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,822 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $12,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9,819.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,054,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,127,000 after buying an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,052.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 58,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 53,459 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

CRUS opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.97. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.04 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $242.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.25 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $46,243.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

