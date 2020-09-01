Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.22 Million Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,132 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 190,246 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.40% of Foot Locker worth $12,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 226.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,255 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $47.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Several analysts recently commented on FL shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Friday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.19.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

