SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 659,320 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $12,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SSNC opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 1.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.81%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $2,031,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.