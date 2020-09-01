Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,634 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 1.00% of Group 1 Automotive worth $12,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,844,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $261,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $904,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,838 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,517. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.86. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive to $70.75 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

