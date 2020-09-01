Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,467 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Cabot Microelectronics worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics in the first quarter worth about $25,722,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 367,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 210,721 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $21,446,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,081,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,946,000 after purchasing an additional 170,918 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.28. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $85.26 and a 12 month high of $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $274.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Cfra reduced their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $187.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.14.

In other news, Director William P. Noglows sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,453,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,433.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Colleen Elizabeth Mumford sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $178,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,539.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

