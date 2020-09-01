Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 582,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,057 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $12,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1,477.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.22. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.35.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.