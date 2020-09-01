Prudential Financial Inc. Has $12.07 Million Stock Holdings in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 369.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,997 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.07% of Onespan worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Onespan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Onespan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Onespan by 43.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Onespan by 2.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Onespan by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at $93,075,457.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 172,247 shares of company stock worth $4,172,544 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered Onespan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Onespan stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. Onespan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Onespan Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

