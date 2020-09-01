Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 74,619 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.36% of Air Lease worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AL. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,823,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,368,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,567,541.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AL opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.95. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

