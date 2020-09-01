Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $236,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $366,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 121,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $52.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -109.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average is $43.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was down 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

