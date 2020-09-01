Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 557,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 1.00% of Smith & Wesson Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 344,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 205,509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 170,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $25,317.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,030.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWBI shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $8.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.83. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $233.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

