Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,585 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $11,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.35 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $82.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $72.39.

