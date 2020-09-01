BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,555 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

In related news, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $493,298.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,607.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $109.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.75. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.