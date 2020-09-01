Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Holdings Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of Brightsphere Investment Group worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 112,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $830,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 592.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 425,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 363,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Brightsphere Investment Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Brightsphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

NYSE:BSIG opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightsphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.