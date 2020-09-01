BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 2,581 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Paycom Software by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,248,000 after buying an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.94.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total value of $311,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $3,607,670. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software stock opened at $299.46 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $342.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.45. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

