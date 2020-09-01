BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.48 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $155.56.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total value of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

