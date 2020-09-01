Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $4,707,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 45,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 157,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $24.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.89. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.18.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

