Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.15.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $1,512,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.