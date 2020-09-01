BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 25,218 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,218 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 19,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

OKE opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

