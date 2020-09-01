BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,296 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 6,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on GWW. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $359.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W W Grainger from $298.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $365.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $344.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.91. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $369.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.36. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This is a positive change from W W Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.98, for a total value of $918,843.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.