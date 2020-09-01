Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 446.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.69.

DPZ opened at $408.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.40 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,125 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.65, for a total transaction of $470,981.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,133,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,155 shares of company stock worth $9,416,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

