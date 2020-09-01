BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.28 Million Stake in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 89,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hess by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,898 shares of company stock valued at $495,859 in the last three months. 11.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HES opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.84.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

