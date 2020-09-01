BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 800 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in 58.com were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 58.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

58.com stock opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average is $52.98.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The information services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. 58.com had a net margin of 61.33% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $361.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that 58.com Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of 58.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 58.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

