BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 40,100 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 213.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQIYI during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised IQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of IQ opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. IQIYI Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.56.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

