BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $3,103,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 100.0% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total transaction of $460,666.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,424.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,137 shares of company stock worth $8,299,288. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.59.

NYSE:TER opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.