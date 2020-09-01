Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 119.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,503,000 after buying an additional 93,130 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 434.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 64.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 175.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.25.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $165.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $123.64 and a one year high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $410.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.58 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

