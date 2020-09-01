BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,452 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 746 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $283.18 per share, for a total transaction of $249,198.40. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $314.38 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $365.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.89 and its 200 day moving average is $300.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

