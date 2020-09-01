BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock valued at $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MAS opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.08. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Masco from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Masco from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

