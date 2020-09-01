BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,853 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,082,000 after purchasing an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after buying an additional 8,863,028 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after buying an additional 1,554,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,162,000 after buying an additional 164,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,647,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,887,000 after buying an additional 384,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.25 million. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

