BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,827 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,323,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $327.10 on Tuesday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $328.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.