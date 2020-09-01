BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 17,987 Shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,007,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,958,000 after acquiring an additional 133,969 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,983,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 193,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after acquiring an additional 83,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 549,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 113,693 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $62.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.09.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.54.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

