BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 5,957 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 309.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $131,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,526 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total transaction of $297,992.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,179. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.09.

NDAQ opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

