BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 5,463 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $140.09 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

