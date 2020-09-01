BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in M&T Bank by 11,525.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTB opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Compass Point lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

