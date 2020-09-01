BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 11,278 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 20.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 489 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.71, for a total value of $6,561,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,502,764.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,717 shares of company stock valued at $32,783,532. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $215.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.94 and a fifty-two week high of $253.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.85. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -168.51 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.59.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

